Disco Elysium is coming to the PS5, along with a bunch of other indie games

Seven new games for your PlayStation

By Megan Farokhmanesh

Sony has been announcing new games coming to PlayStation 5 all day as part of a spotlight on indie titles. Included in that list is Disco Elysium - The Final Cut, a “definitive edition” of the game, launching on March 30th.

The Final Cut includes new quests, quality of life improvements, and voice work from professional actors across the world. The game, previously a PC exclusive, is heading to the PlayStation store, alongside Steam, GOG, Epic Store, Google Stadia, and the App store.

Here’s the full list of other games announced today:

Operation: Tango

Operation: Tango is an asymmetrical co-op game from Clever Plays Studio in which players act as either a hacker or agent to solve puzzles. The game will launch for PlayStation 4 and PS5 in the spring.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

In Chicory: A Colorful Tale, players must restore color to the world with a magical paintbrush. Developer Greg Lobanov says that they wanted to “center the player’s individual creativity at all times” and that players will have many options for customizing their worlds. It launches this spring for PS4 and PS5; Night in the Woods publisher Finji will release it.

Nour: Play With Your Food

Nour: Play With Your Food combines “adaptive music” with very good-looking food. As you play with food, in preparation and presentation, the music reacts accordingly; different foods have different sounds to play with. The game launches this summer.

Where the Heart Leads

Metroid Prime 3 developer Armature Studio’s latest game launches July 13th for PS4 and PS5. Where the Heart Leads is a choice-driven story following one man “through his past, present, and future as he reflects on his life and the pivotal moments where one choice or another made him who he is.” The game features dozens of endings, depending on what path the player takes.

Puzzling Places

Puzzling Places, a 3D jigsaw puzzle game, is coming to PlayStation VR this winter. Much like putting together a real puzzle, players piece parts together to create each location in VR.

Heavenly Bodies

Heavenly Bodies, coming later this year, is a physics-based puzzle game set in space. Using the DualSense controller, players do maintenance and assembly by controlling their astronaut’s limbs. The game will be available for PS4 and PS5 and includes local co-op.

