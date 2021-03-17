Sony is giving away Horizon Zero Dawn and a bundle of great indie games for free

As part of its “Play at Home” initiative, Sony has announced the next 10 games it is giving away completely for free to PlayStation owners, including Horizon Zero Dawn and indie darlings, such as Enter the Gungeon and The Witness. Incredibly, all of these games will be yours to own on PS4 and PS5, with no PlayStation Plus subscription required.

Horizon Zero Dawn will be free to own beginning on April 19th at 8PM PT / 11PM ET and through May 14th; the game is one of the few PS4 exclusives missing from the PlayStation Plus Collection, though that paid offer required both a PS5 and a PlayStation Plus subscription. Getting Horizon completely for free now may be good timing for PlayStation owners, too, as the highly anticipated sequel, Forbidden West, is slated to launch on PS4 and PS5 sometime this year.

Sony plans to offer more titles for PS4 and PS5 owners to claim

Before the Horizon Zero Dawn promotion goes live, there’s a huge stack of other excellent games you can claim for free on PS4 and PS5 as well: ABZÛ, Enter the Gungeon, Rez Infinite, Subnautica, and The Witness. Additionally, Sony will offer four PSVR titles for free: Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss, Thumper, and Paper Beast.

Sony plans to offer more titles for PS4 and PS5 owners to claim, with the initiative slated to conclude sometime in June. Currently, Sony is offering Ratchet & Clank free of charge until March 31st at 8PM PT / 11PM ET.