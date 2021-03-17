New iPad Pros reportedly launching as soon as April, and the 12.9-inch model may have a Mini LED screen

Apple is reportedly planning a number of updates to its iPad line, including new iPad Pros launching as soon as April, a new iPad mini with a larger screen, and a refresh of the base iPad, according to Bloomberg.

The new iPad Pros are expected to have a similar design as the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros released last March but have a better processor that’s “on par” with the speedy M1 chip in Apple’s newest MacBook Airs, Pros, and Mac mini, Bloomberg reports. Both models may also have improved cameras.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro could have a Mini LED screen, according to Bloomberg, which should offer a higher contrast ratio and be less susceptible to burn-in than OLED screens. Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said since 2019 that Apple has Mini LED-equipped tablets and laptops in the works, and said in September that Apple’s first device with the new screen technology would be a 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Bloomberg also reports that Apple has tested these new iPad Pros with a Thunderbolt port, which would be able to transfer data faster than the USB-C port found on the iPad Pros right now.

In addition to the new iPad Pros, Apple is also working on an iPad mini update with a screen that’s larger than the 7.9-inch display currently used on the company’s smallest tablet, according to Bloomberg. Apple last refreshed the iPad mini in 2019 after not updating the device since 2015. The new iPad mini could launch as soon as this year.

Apple is also planning to update its cheapest iPad with a new design that’s thinner and lighter at some point this year, Bloomberg reports. Apple last refreshed the base iPad in September.