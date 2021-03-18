A new Life is Strange is coming in September, and the original is being remastered

During today’s Square Enix Presents live stream, the company announced the next main entry in the Life is Strange series, called True Colors, will arrive on September 10th, 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and Stadia.

Life is Strange: True Colors is developed by Deck Nine, a studio that previously worked on Before the Storm. In Life is Strange: True Colors, players control Alex Chen, an Asian American woman who has a supernatural ability to “experience, absorb, and manipulate” the strong emotions other people experience. The story will focus on Alex as she tries to embrace her power to figure out the mystery surrounding her brother’s death.

All episodes for ‘Life is Strange: True Colors’ will be available at launch

Unlike previous games in the series, all episodes for Life is Strange: True Colors will be available at launch, meaning you can play the full game on launch day or use chapter breaks to tackle one episode at a time.

Additionally, Square Enix announced the Life is Strange Remastered Collection: a compilation that includes enhanced versions of the original Life is Strange and its prequel, Before the Storm. The remastered collection will feature remastered visuals and improved character animations.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection has no release date yet, but Square Enix is aiming to release the game sometime this fall on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia. Those who purchase Life is Strange: True Colors’ Ultimate Edition will receive a copy of the Remastered Collection, but the game will also be available as a standalone purchase.