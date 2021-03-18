Sony announces new PS5 VR controllers with adaptive triggers

Sony is revealing its new VR controllers for the PS5 today. The orb-shaped controllers look more like typical VR controllers than existing PlayStation Move motion controllers, and they also include the same adaptive trigger technology found on the DualSense PS5 controller. Each controller has tensions in the triggers, and Sony is aiming to use this tech in future VR games.

The controllers also have haptic feedback, and finger touch detection that will let them detect fingers without having to press areas where you rest your thumb, index, or middle fingers. “This enables you to make more natural gestures with your hands during gameplay,” says Hideaki Nishino, head of platform planning and management at PlayStation.

Naturally, these controllers will also include tracking to Sony’s new VR headset via a ring at the bottom of the controller. These certainly look far improved over what’s currently available on the PS Move controllers, with better ergonomics, too.

“SIE’s Product, Engineering, and Design teams have collaborated to build our new VR controller from the ground up with a goal of making a huge leap from current-gen VR gaming,” says Nishino. “Prototypes of our new VR controller will be in the hands of the development community soon, and we can’t wait to see what ideas they come up with and how the controller helps bring their imagination to life!”

Sony hasn’t shown off the design of its next-gen VR headset for the PS5 just yet, but the company did reveal it has an improved field of view, resolution, and even a single cord to make it easier to use. Sony isn’t planning to launch its VR headset for the PS5 in 2021, but it’s clear the company is getting ready to test it with game developers soon.