Walmart will have PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks available today

If you want another shot at trying to buy either an Xbox Series X or a PlayStation 5, you’re in luck. A Walmart spokesperson told The Verge that the retailer will be restocking the consoles online today, March 18th.

Walmart plans to have inventory for the PS5, the PS5 Digital Edition, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S gaming consoles, with prices ranging from $300 to $500 depending on the model you purchase. The retailer told me that restocks for Xbox Series X / S will begin at 2:30PM ET, while PS5s will be up for purchase beginning at 3PM ET.

For those looking to buy a next-gen Xbox console, you may want to consider picking up some other accessories to get the most out of your console. An additional controller is likely a good purchase. And unlike the PS5, you can purchase a 1TB SSD expansion to add to the Xbox’s base storage (512GB on the Series S, 1TB on the X), though it is not cheap. If you are having trouble deciding on what games to buy, you can always buy a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which gives you access to a slew of digital games and access to Xbox Live Gold.

Sony PlayStation 5 $400 Prices taken at time of publishing. Sony’s flagship next-gen console, starting at $399.99. The biggest difference between both models is the Digital Edition can only play digital games, while the $500 PS5 includes a disc drive, allowing you to play both digital and physical games. $400 at Walmart (Digital Edition)

$500 at Walmart (PS5)

If you plan to buy a PS5 console, there are a few additional items you should pick up to get the most out of your new console. I recommend picking up a second DualSense controller, which is necessary for any in-person multiplayer action. I suggest that early adopters also subscribe to PlayStation Plus, which gives you a few perks, such as free games every month.