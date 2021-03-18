You can watch all of The Office for free on Peacock for one week

NBCUniversal is making all of The Office available for free on Peacock for one week, starting today, March 18th, in celebration of the show’s 16th anniversary.

The Office has streamed exclusively on Peacock since January 1st after leaving Netflix, where it was one of the most-watched shows on any streaming service. Usually, Peacock offers the first two seasons of The Office for free with ads and seasons 3-9 through Peacock’s $4.99 per month tier with ads or the $9.99 per month tier without ads. But for one week, you can watch any episode of The Office for free with no ads at all.

I actually just tried Peacock for the first time to check out the promotion. I made a Peacock account, found The Office, watched a couple minutes of the pilot and then jumped to an episode in season 8. It all worked great, and I didn’t hit any ads.

If you’ve been missing The Office since its move to Netflix but haven’t wanted to pay for Peacock or deal with ads, now’s the time to catch up on some of your favorite episodes while it’s free on NBCUniversal’s streaming service.

(Disclosure: Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal, is also an investor in Vox Media, The Verge’s parent company.)