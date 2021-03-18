Intel teaser hints long-awaited Xe HPG gaming GPUs may be revealed on March 26th

Intel’s upcoming Xe HPG “DG2” discrete gaming GPUs might be close to a reveal. The company has teased a “Xe HPG Scavenger Hunt” for March 26th at 12PM ET / 9AM PT.

The website was hidden in a binary sequence segment Intel stuck in its GDC 2021 presentation that briefly teased the upcoming graphics card. Wccftech has managed to decode the message: the IP address for the aforementioned scavenger hunt website, which promises more information on the 26th.

It’s not clear whether Intel will be launching the DG2 cards on the 26th or if the official announcement will come at new Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger’s mysterious announcement on “the new era of innovation and technology leadership at Intel” that’s set to take place on March 23rd. If that’s the case, then it’s possible that the scavenger hunt could award fans more information on the upcoming GPUs (or perhaps even with actual graphics cards if Intel is feeling generous).

While Intel released its first Iris Xe graphics cards earlier this year, based on its “DG1” prototypes that used the company Xe LP architecture. But the lower power cards weren’t really meant for gaming. In fact, they were primarily only sold directly to partners to include in prebuilt machines.

The upcoming “DG2” cards — based on the higher-performance Xe HPG architecture — promise to offer real gaming competition to long-established players like AMD and Nvidia. Wccftech also recently spotted one of the rumored DG2 cards that made an appearance on Geekbench, too, featuring 512 EUs, 4096 cores, 1800MHz clock speeds, and 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM. Other rumors have indicated that Intel is working on an entire lineup of GPUs using the new architecture, spanning cheaper entry-level models to pricier options for power-hungry gaming enthusiasts.