Among Us’ new Airship map launches on March 31st

The free update also adds an account system

By Jay Peters
Image: Innersloth

Among Us’ new Airship map will be available on March 31st as part of a free update coming to the hit social deduction game. Developer InnerSloth says the Airship map is the game’s biggest yet, with new tasks and the ability to pick which room you start in.

You can get a preview of the new map in this trailer, which released during The Game Awards in December.

The new update will also add what InnerSloth is calling a “preliminary” account system to help with moderation. Accounts have been in the works for a while, and InnerSloth wanted to make sure to take the time to implement them thoughtfully, according to a blog post.

“A proper moderation system is one that is extremely difficult and time consuming,” the studio said. “It is not as easy as just having a ‘report’ button and having an algorithm ban someone after a certain number of reports.”

Perhaps most importantly, InnerSloth is also teasing that there will be new free hats in the update. (Though I’m not sure I’ll ever change from the red beanie, my personal favorite.)

Among Us was first released in 2018, but it blew up last year as people turned to the game during the pandemic. (Roughly half a billion people reportedly played it in November.) The game became so popular that InnerSloth even canceled a planned sequel to focus on the original.

The game is currently available for PC, iOS, Android, and Switch, with an Xbox port on the way sometime this year.

