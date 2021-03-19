The OnePlus Watch gets an early reveal ahead of March 23rd announcement

OnePlus’ long-awaited first smartwatch has made its first appearance ahead of the company’s upcoming March 23rd launch event, which is feeling increasingly irrelevant as almost every piece of news about its new product lineup trickles online in bits and pieces.

Revealed fully for the first time by Unbox Therapy, the creatively named OnePlus Watch doesn’t appear to break too much new ground when it comes to smartwatch design. Visible are two buttons on the right side of the watch (notably, there’s no scrolling crown-style wheel) on an otherwise normal-looking watch. Also of interest are what appears to be standard watch straps, instead of the proprietary bands that are popular among companies like Apple and Fitbit.

The image also gives a first look at the Watch’s new OS, which OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed in a forum post is not running Wear OS, but instead an RTOS-style operating system. Lau’s post also promises “seamless connectivity” to OnePlus phones, headphones, and TVs, and an “affordable price point.”

Smartphone leaker Ishan Agarwal has also revealed more specific details on the specs of the OnePlus Watch claiming that it will measure in at 46mm, feature IP68 water resistance, and feature a version of OnePlus’ Warp Charge system (promising a week of battery life off a 20-minute charge). It’ll also have 4GB of storage and the ability to see notifications, incoming calls, and automatically detect workouts.

Exclusive: OnePlus Watch Specifications



- 46mm

- IP68

- Warp Charge (A week of charge in 20 minutes)

- Sleep, Stress, Blood Saturation, Heart Rate Monitoring

- Check Notifications, Calls

- Control OnePlus TV

- 4GB Storage

- Auto Workout Detection



Agarwal also says that the watch will be able to track sleep, stress, blood oxygen saturation, and heart rate — which could correspond to the four colorful tracking bars seen on the watchface in Unbox Therapy’s image.