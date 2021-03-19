Sony’s PlayStation 5 is available at Best Buy [UPDATE: Sold Out]

Update March 19th, 2021 1:06 PM ET: Best Buy is not out of stock of the PS5.

If you have been keeping up with PS5 news, you will know that it is nearly impossible to find this console right now because of the short supply and mostly online-only sales. If you want another shot at trying to buy Sony’s next-gen console, you can buy the PS5 with the disc drive right now for $500, while supplies last.

It is important to note that Best Buy is releasing small waves of stock every few minutes to maintain the high demand for this console.

Sony PlayStation 5 $500 Prices taken at time of publishing. Sony’s flagship next-gen console, starting at $399.99. The biggest difference between both models is the Digital Edition can only play digital games, while the $500 PS5 includes a disc drive, allowing you to play both digital and physical games. $500 at Best Buy (PS5)

If you are one of the lucky ones to secure your unit in the latest restocks, I have a few suggestions on some additional items you may want to buy. You’ll likely want to buy some games for your new console. The PS5 is home to some of the most popular titles right now, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the 2020 remake of Demon’s Souls, as well as some other fun games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

If you plan to share this console with family and want to play local co-op games, an extra controller is a must-buy.

Some games require an online subscription to play, so a subscription to PlayStation Plus is a good purchase. But you’re not just paying to play most games (excluding free-to-play titles) online, as PS5 users with an active PS Plus subscription also have access to a digital library of PS4 classics thanks to the PlayStation Plus Collection.