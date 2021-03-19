Xbox Series X is available at Best Buy [UPDATE: Sold Out]

Update March 19th, 2021 2:23PM ET: Best Buy has sold out of Xbox Series X consoles for today.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X consoles launched a few months ago, but if you have been keeping up with the news, you know that these consoles are some of the hardest products to buy right now. Those looking for another shot at the $500 Series X can try their luck right now at Best Buy. You will have the option to pay for either console in full or through Xbox All Access, which would allow you to get the console with no upfront cost.

Due to the high demand, the retailer is releasing small waves of inventory for the console every few minutes.

What is an Xbox All Access plan? As an alternative to making a one-time payment for each console, some retailers also allow the option to pay for the Xbox Series X or Series S via an installment payment plan, allowing you to get the console with no upfront cost. Xbox All Access will bill you monthly ($24.99 per month for the Series S, $34.99 per month for the Series X) for 24 months. This package includes either console, plus a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Xbox Series X $500 Prices taken at time of publishing. The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option that costs $499.99. While the $299.99 Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance, the Series X is focused on fast 4K gameplay. $500 at Best Buy (Series X)

Once you’ve secured your next-gen Xbox, you might want to buy some additional items, such as games to play on your new console. Several of the most popular games to play on these consoles include third-party titles like Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Additionally, some popular Xbox One titles, such as Forza Horizon 4 and Gears 5, received graphical updates that take advantage of the next-gen hardware.

Of course, if you are unsure what games to buy, you could always subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which gives you access to a slew of first- and third-party titles from various developers and publishers.

A must-have accessory I think is worth buying is an additional Xbox controller if you plan to play couch co-op games with family or friends.