Cult classic Shin Megami Tensei remaster will arrive this May

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster, an enhanced version of the apocalyptic PlayStation 2 roleplaying game, will launch on May 25th, developer Atlus announced today. The game is coming to the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Steam.

Atlus first released Nocturne in 2003. The game follows a high school student in modern-day Tokyo after a catastrophic event has destroyed life as we know it. Much like other games in the SMT series, players ally and negotiate with demons in battle. The HD Remaster features updated visuals, an alternate story branch, new difficulty settings, and more. Although the original release was considered more of a niche hit, the popularity of the Persona series — a spinoff of SMT — has helped renew interest in Atlus’ older games.

Atlus announced the remaster, alongside Shin Megami Tensei V, last year. Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster is available in a standard edition for $49.99 and a Digital Deluxe Edition for $69.99, which includes an additional difficulty mode, DLC characters such as Dante from Devil May Cry, and extra music. Players who preorder the Digital Deluxe version will get early access, beginning on May 21st.