Gotham Knights is delayed until 2022

Gotham Knights, the upcoming title by Warner Bros. Games Montreal, has been delayed into 2022, the company announced today. In a statement posted on Twitter, the development team explains that it wants to give the game “more time to deliver the best possible experience for players.”

While not directly stated, the delay is likely COVID-related, as studios continue to adapt to working from home. This is the second highly anticipated title from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment getting pushed back into next year, following the announcement in January that Avalanche Software’s Hogwarts Legacy will not hit its 2021 release window.

Announced during the DC FanDome event in late August, Gotham Knights is an open-world action RPG featuring Batman and some supporting cast such as Batgirl and Robin. While no firm release date has yet been announced, Gotham Knights will release on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, and Xbox One.