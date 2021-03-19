Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger are down for many right now. More than 123,000 users have reported issues with Instagram on DownDetector. More than 23,000 users have reported issues with WhatsApp on DownDetector, too, and the service is down for one Verge staffer’s family, who is based in Europe. Facebook Messenger seems to be affected as well, with more than 5,000 reports of problems on DownDetector.

When navigating to Instagram’s website, I saw a white page with the message “5xx Server Error.” And when I redownloaded Instagram to my phone and tried to log in, I hit an error there, too.

Facebook, which owns Instagram and WhatsApp, didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment. The Facebook Gaming Twitter account acknowledged that “there are a number of issues currently affecting Facebook products, including gaming streams.” The account said multiple teams are working on the issue.

There are a number of issues currently affecting Facebook products, including gaming streams. Multiple teams are working on it, and we'll update you when we can. — Facebook Gaming (@FacebookGaming) March 19, 2021

As expected, the memes about the outage are strong on Twitter (which, fortunately, seems to be hanging on):

This isn’t the only recent blip in Facebook’s services: Facebook Messenger and Instagram DMs went down back in December. Facebook and Instagram also experienced big outages over Thanksgiving in 2019.

Developing...