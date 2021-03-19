Barnes & Noble’s new Nook 10” HD Tablet is built by Lenovo, starts at $129.99

Barnes & Noble has announced its latest Nook-branded tablet: the promised Lenovo collaboration called the Nook 10” HD Tablet. It adds an improved all-metal design, smaller bezels, and better battery life, while staying at the same $129.99 price tag as its predecessor, the Nook 10.1” from 2018.

While the new Nook is unquestionably meant to be a budget tablet, the new design from Lenovo looks surprisingly good. It has squared-off edges and an aluminum back that gives the entire thing a much more modern design.

Rounding out the specs for the new Nook tablet is an unnamed 2.3GHz octa-core processor, 32GB of storage (expandable by microSD card), and a similar 1080p 10.1-inch IPS display as the old model (although the new one features slimmer bezels for an 85 percent screen-to-body ratio.) Battery life is an estimated 10 hours, up from 8.5 hours on the older model.

And like previous Nook tablets, the new Nook tablet will still run Android with Barnes & Noble’s Nook software for buying e-books from the popular bookstore.

The new Nook tablet from Lenovo will be available from Barnes & Noble stores and its website starting in early April.