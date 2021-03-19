Lenovo studied the blade so poorly it forgot to include one in its Demon Slayer-themed gaming chair

Lenovo isn’t a major player in the gaming chair scene, but its Demon Slayer-themed creation shows that it could easily dice up the competition if it chose to. Per Kotaku, the company has made a limited edition chair that has a holstered katana built onto its side. But before you imagine spinning around in the chair with a sword out, there’s sadly no katana in the holster. Is it false advertising to make a Demon Slayer chair with which you can’t actually slay demons?

Doubly sad is that you can’t buy the chair. Only five are being made for a giveaway promo in Japan. Hey, if you live in Japan, follow Lenovo of Japan’s Twitter account, then retweet a tweet, and try to win this chair on behalf of us all.

Lenovo says this is a customized version of a preexisting model, but it still looks cool. Its colorway matches the wardrobe of Giyu Tomioka of the Demon Slayer series, and perhaps this really could have been a hit here since Demon Slayer is coming to the US after a big box office launch in Japan. But alas, I’m stuck here on a Friday, gawking over a chair I can’t have, thinking of ways in which this will inspire so many people to try to mount katanas to their gaming chairs. Be careful!