Crucial’s X6 lineup of durable USB-C SSDs now has a whopping 4TB model

Crucial’s range of midrange, portable USB-C SSDs in the X6 lineup has a couple of new configurations starting today: one for big spenders who need a lot of storage, and another for people on a budget. On top of its 1TB and 2TB models, there’s now a 4TB SSD you can buy for $489.95. It’s priced higher than the current cost for two of its 2TB models ($190 each through Crucial directly), but like most SSDs, it probably won’t take long for it to fall lower than its original asking price. As for the budget-friendly option, you can snag a 500GB model for $69.95.

Back to the 4TB model, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better price on this much storage in a more compact SSD, which could make it a great option for people with large photo or video libraries who don’t want to juggle multiple drives. It could also be a convenient solution for storing all of your PS4 or Xbox One games on for easy access when it’s connected to a PS5 or Xbox Series X / S. It’s listed as being compatible with Windows 10, macOS, Android, and with consoles.

While Crucial has the competition beat on fitting in more storage (and for its claim of surviving drops on carpet of up to 6.5 feet), it isn’t the fastest portable SSD on the market. It claims up to 800MB/s read speeds for the 4TB model, but lesser capacities offer just 540MB/s sequential read speeds. If you want something faster, Crucial’s high-end X8 portable SSDs that are also drop-proof offer sequential read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 1,000MB/s, but for a hearty boost in price. Western Digital’s latest My Passport portable SSD and Samsung’s T7 also provide these speeds, though Samsung has the advantage with the T7’s thinner size.