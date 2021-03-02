Aliens: Fireteam is a co-op shooter about surviving a Xenomorph attack

The next Alien video game will be cooperative. Today, developer Cold Iron Studios revealed Aliens: Fireteam, a multiplayer third-person shooter about surviving an onslaught of Xenomorphs set a few decades after the original Alien films.

Fireteam is a class-based shooter — where players take on roles like gunner, demolisher, or technician — and Cold Iron says there will be a huge range of enemies to take on, including 11 types of Xenomorphs, as well as some of those pesky Weyland-Yutani synthetics. Here’s the basic premise:

Set 23 years after the original Alien trilogy, Aliens: Fireteam drops players into the role of a Colonial Marine aboard the USS Endeavor, recently tasked with answering a distress call from the outer colonies. Deploy to overrun facilities, abandoned ruins, and strange alien landscapes as you battle terrifying enemies across four campaigns with two friends or AI teammates.

The Alien franchise has a mixed history in video games, but 2014’s Alien: Isolation is regarded as a high point. But whereas that game channeled the original Alien and its horror roots, Fireteam is looking to evoke the action-heavy sequel, Aliens. “This is the action game Alien fans have been waiting for,” Cold Iron Studios head Craig Zinkievich said in a statement.

Aliens: Fireteam is expected to launch this summer on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and Steam.