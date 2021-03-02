Ratchet and Clank is now free on PS4 and PS5

March kicks off Sony’s “Play at Home Initiative,” and the first game available for PS4 and PS5 owners is Ratchet and Clank. PlayStation owners on both consoles can redeem a free digital copy of the game until March 31st at 8PM PT / 11PM PT, without requiring a PlayStation Plus subscription.

Ratchet and Clank was released on PS4 in 2016 by Insomniac Games, serving as a remake of the original 2002 game for the PlayStation 2. The game has previously been available for PS5 users with a PS Plus via the PlayStation Plus Collection, but this version is yours to keep and does not require an active subscription to PlayStation Plus.

To encourage gamers to stay at home during the pandemic, Sony plans to offer more as-yet-unannounced games free with no strings attached to PS4 and PS5 owners through June. The option to make Ratchet and Clank available as the first game comes at an interesting time as the game’s sequel, Rift Apart, launches on June 11th for PS5.