Apple’s most affordable iPad is down to $299 at select retailers

At $329, Apple’s eighth-generation iPad is the most affordable tablet offered by the tech giant. But if you want to save some additional cash, you can buy the base model, which includes 32GB of storage, for only $299 at Amazon in space gray only (in stock March 28th). Walmart is price-matching the e-commerce giant, but you have the option to buy it for $299 but you can choose from any of the three color optios.

This iPad includes a 10.2-inch display and features an A12 Bionic processor. The tablet also includes a Touch ID fingerprint sensor and a Smart Connector, allowing you to connect it to a Smart Keyboard.

March is a great month for PS4 and PS5 owners. If you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription, you can snag a free digital copy of Final Fantasy VII Remake. If you need to buy a subscription or renew your membership this month, you can grab a one-year membership to the service for only $28 at Eneba.

Amazon and Best Buy have discounted Crucial’s P5 internal SSD. You can grab a 1TB configuration for only $110, the lowest price yet. It’s a good option for PC owners looking to upgrade their systems or improve their games’ loading times. Crucial says the P5 SSD promises up to 3400 MB/s read speeds and 3000 MB/s write speeds.

Crucial P5 1TB SSD $110

A good SSD option for people looking to improve loading speeds on their PC games with up to 3400 MB/s read speeds and 3000 MB/s write speeds. $110 at Amazon

$110 at Best Buy