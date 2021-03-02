Google is making it easier to swap between user profiles in Chrome

Google is making it easier to swap between user profiles in a new Chrome update that’s rolling out today.

Chrome profiles are nothing new — you can currently swap between Google accounts; keep personalized extensions, apps, history, themes, and bookmarks for different users on shared computers; and sync those settings between devices as well.

Google is rolling out a “revamped” profile experience. Now, if you have multiple profiles set up, a “profile picker” will appear each time you restart Chrome, prompting you to select a user or browse as a guest. Chrome will also prompt you to switch profiles or create a new one “when you might benefit,” Google says. And finally, when you create a new profile, you’ll be able to choose its color with a single click.

The new update also includes an expansion to Chrome’s Reading List feature, which was previously limited to the iOS app. Now, you can save articles to read later in the Android and desktop versions of Chrome as well.