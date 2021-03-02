Tenet is coming to theaters in New York City, at last

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, the time-traveling epic that hasn’t quite been a hit at the box office, will come to movie theaters in New York City on Friday, Deadline reported. It gives NYC theaters — which can reopen at limited capacity starting Friday — a marquee film for theatergoers who want to see Tenet on the big screen.

The movie’s release was pushed back several times because of the coronavirus pandemic and resulting movie theater closures, making it a litmus test of sorts for summer movies during a rampant pandemic. Warner Bros. released the movie in international markets including Australia, Canada, France, and the UK in August, and some US theaters on Labor Day weekend.

But most US moviegoers didn’t seem to think venturing into a theater was worth the risk; Tenet has only grossed about $360 million worldwide, a disappointing showing so far for the $200 million flick. It’s also already available on DVD, but it’s still considered an Oscar contender.

Tenet will play at AMC Lincoln Square, AMC Empire, AMC Kips Bay, Village East by Angelika, and Showcase Cinemas Jamaica, according to Deadline.