Microsoft and Niantic demo a HoloLens version of Pokémon Go

Microsoft is launching its new Microsoft Mesh mixed reality platform today, and part of the announcement includes a brief demonstration of Pokémon Go running on the HoloLens 2 headset. Niantic has partnered with Microsoft to create this proof-of-concept version of Pokémon Go, demonstrating what might be possible for the game in the future.

The demo shows how HoloLens users could spot a Pokémon in the wild and feed it berries ahead of a typical gym battle with another player. There’s a menu that HoloLens users tap to access different parts of Pokémon Go, but Niantic stresses it’s not a dedicated app or ready for consumers yet.

“While this demo is not intended for consumer use, it offers an early glimpse into the future evolutions in both software and hardware,” says John Hanke, CEO and founder of Niantic. “We’ve only scratched the surface. We know the years ahead to be filled with important achievements which will serve as waypoints in AR’s journey to become a life-changing computing platform.”

Hanke appeared on Microsoft’s virtual Ignite stage today as part of the company’s Mesh launch. Microsoft Mesh is the software maker’s new mixed reality platform for developers, powered by Azure. It’s a collaborative platform that allows anyone to have shared virtual experiences on a variety of devices, and Microsoft is hoping it will encourage developers to create more mixed reality apps.