Microsoft may have fixed what wasn’t broke with Windows 10 BSOD printer patch

Second time’s the charm?

By Sean Hollister

If you’re the kind of person who’d be amused to learn that a humble printer can blue screen your entire Windows 10 PC, here’s a dose of schadenfreude to welcome you into the weekend: when Microsoft tried to fix those blue screen issues with a Monday patch, the patch may have not gone quite as planned — some users started reporting their printers would simply spit out blank pages or ones with missing graphics.

Now, the company’s released a second patch to address those issues too (via ZDNet):

Microsoft identified an issue that affects Windows 10 devices which applied the March 2021 security update released March 9, 2021 and the out-of-band updates released March 15, 2021, and a resolution has been expedited. Affected devices might receive unexpected results when printing from some apps or to some printers. Issues might include missing or solid color graphics, misalignment/formatting issues, or printing of blank pages/labels.

Some users say that it works, and may even fix some additional blue-screening computers. A few say they’re still having issues. If you’re affected, good luck to you!

