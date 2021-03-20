Rivian planning to install 10,000 EV chargers across the US and Canada by 2023

Amazon-backed electric vehicle startup Rivian will install more than 10,000 fast chargers across the US and Canada by 2023, the company announced. The Rivian Adventure Network is designed to allow quick recharges along highways and also includes Level 2 charges at more remote locations near parks and other destinations.

Rivian described the network in a blog post:

Each site will have multiple chargers and will be conveniently located on highways and main roads, often by cafes and shops. These DC fast chargers will be for Rivian owners only, with details on pricing and associated programs coming soon.

The company also is installing waypoint Level 2 AC chargers, each with a 11.5 kW charging speed, to add about 25 miles of range every hour for Rivian’s R1T pickup and R1S SUV. These chargers will be located along routes that Rivian thinks its drivers will take. The first such waypoint chargers are being installed in Colorado’s state parks beginning in July, and will be accessible to any electric vehicle with a J1772 plug.

Rivian says drivers can locate the waypoints and fast chargers in their vehicles’ navigation systems and the Rivian app. The network will be powered by 100 percent renewable energy, the company says.

It’s an ambitious plan to be sure, and Rivian is still a relatively new player in the EV market, with its pickup truck and SUV debuting late in 2018 (it began operating in stealth mode in 2009). But the company has managed to raise several huge funding rounds, with Amazon leading a $700 million round in February 2019, and Ford adding $500 million in April 2019. In January, Rivian raised $2.65 billion from T. Rowe Price and Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund.