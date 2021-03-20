Brazil regulator fines Apple $2 million for not including chargers with iPhone 12

The consumer protection agency in Brazil’s São Paulo state has fined Apple $2 million for failing to include chargers within iPhone 12 boxes, according to 9to5 Mac. Procon-SP says Apple engaged in “misleading advertising, selling a device without the charger and unfair terms.”

Apple announced in October that the iPhone 12 and would not come with chargers or earbuds in their boxes, citing environmental concerns. By only including a USB-C to Lightning cable with iPhone 12 and other new models, Apple said it would be able to reduce the raw materials for each iPhone it sells, in addition to reducing the size of the phones’ boxes. Critics suggested the change had more to do with allowing Apple to reduce shipping costs, and environmental experts said the impact on the environment would likely be minimal.

Procon said it asked Apple whether the company would reduce the iPhone 12’s price since there were no chargers included, and did not receive a response. The agency also accused the company of failing to help customers who had “problems with some functions” on their iPhones following updates. A spokesman for the agency said Apple “needs to respect these laws and these institutions.”

The fine does not seem like it would be particularly troubling for Apple, which had $111.4 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2021 (that total includes 2020 holiday sales of iPhone 12 models).

Apple did not immediately reply to a request for comment Saturday from The Verge.