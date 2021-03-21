New trailers: In the Heights, the WeWork documentary, Concrete Cowboy and more

So I have utterly failed at trying not to watch Hannibal right before bed; it definitely makes for weird dreams but it’s so good. I’m about halfway through season 2 now and getting very nervous for some of the characters I don’t remember from Silence of the Lambs and/or Red Dragon. I also have Promising Young Woman queued up and trying to avoid spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier until I can watch the first episode. Honestly too much good streaming content to keep up.

That said, though, I am very excited by this week’s lineup because we have new trailers, plural, for In the Heights, the movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first Broadway play (he also wrote another one you may have heard of, about Alexander Hamilton). Directed by Jon M. Chu, who directed Crazy Rich Asians, the trailers have a lot of familiar faces from Hamilton, including Miranda as the Piragua Guy, Christopher Jackson (George Washington) as the Mr. Softee driver, and as narrator and main character Usnavi is Anthony Ramos, who played both John Laurens and Philip Hamilton. Let’s goooo...

In the Heights

Also starring in In the Heights: Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, and Jimmy Smits.

In the Heights- Washington Heights trailer

I absolutely cannot wait. In the Heights comes to HBO Max and theaters June 11th (the trailers say June 18th, but Chu announced on Twitter it was moving up a week):

Surprise. We coming to Theaters one week earlier!!! There has been so much demand since our trailer release this week that we decided to get it out to you sooner. Let’s gooooooooooooo!!!! See you soon. JUNE 11th 2021. https://t.co/P5NB6z3INB — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) March 19, 2021

Yes there are a few other trailers this week too:

WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn

This documentary tells the story of the co-working business that grew into a massive company only to flame out in spectacular fashion after releasing its bonkers S-1. There’s also a TV show in the works (based on the WeCrashed podcast) that will star Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto, but this doc looks to be tightly focused on WeWork CEO Adam Neumann, who was at the center of it all. WeWork comes to Hulu April 2nd.

Godzilla vs. Kong

I have to state for the record that I think Godzilla would win a head-to-head with King Kong. This is the latest trailer for the go-big-or-go-home monster movie that stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. It’s slated to hit HBO Max March 31st.

Concrete Cowboy

Another movie long-delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, Concrete Cowboy tells the story of a son reuniting with his estranged father who works at a stable in the inner city rehabilitating horses. Based on the novel Ghetto Cowboy by G. Neri, Concrete Cowboy is directed by Ricky Staub and stars Idris Elba (honestly, so riveting in the trailer), Jharrel Jerome, Byron Bowers, Lorraine Toussaint, and Clifford “Method Man” Smith. It hits Netflix April 2nd.

Four Good Days

Glenn Close is mother to Mila Kunis’ heroin addict, and trying to help her get clean once and for all. Glenn Close is so intense in the trailer in the very best watchful-worried-mom way. Four Good Days was co-written and directed by Rodrigo Garcia, and is based on the outstanding piece How’s Amanda? A story of truth, lies and an American addiction by Eli Saslow of the Washington Post. The film comes to theaters April 30th.