Images of Samsung’s rumored Galaxy Pro and Pro 360 laptops leak early

Images of two of Samsung’s rumored upcoming laptops — the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 — have leaked early, giving us our clearest look yet at the two devices. The apparent marketing images were posted to Voice by reliable leaker Evan Blass, who says they could launch as early as April.

The Galaxy Book Pro will reportedly be available in both blue and silver, while the Pro 360 will come in navy and gold. Both are available with 13 and 15-inch displays. Blass confirms that the Pro 360 will support Samsung’s S Pen stylus, and his images show that some variants of the laptops will include full size keyboards with numpads. In the images, the Pro 360 appears to have a USB Type-C port, headphone jack, and microSD card slot, while the Pro is shown with a Type-A port visible alongside its card slot and headphone jack.

The existence of the two laptops has been known for at least a couple of months after SamMobile spotted that they’d been registered with the Bluetooth SIG back in January. A pair of reports in February from SamMobile and leaker WalkingCat revealed more of the laptops’ specs, including OLED displays, Thunderbolt 4, and optional LTE support. Internally they’re said to be running Intel’s 11th-Gen processors, and the 15-inch version of the Galaxy Book Pro could be available with Nvidia MX450 discrete graphics. According to WalkingCat, the Galaxy Book Pro will release in May alongside an ARM-based laptop called the Galaxy Book Go.

The two laptops join a slew of other Samsung machines released in recent months including the Galaxy Chromebook 2, which runs on Intel processors and includes support for styluses.