Fitbit adds Tile tracking feature to its Inspire 2 wearable

A new partnership between Fitbit and Tile will now let users of Fitbit’s Inspire 2 locate their devices with Tile’s Bluetooth tracking, the companies announced Monday.

The free update is available starting Monday. Users will just have to update their device software in the Fitbit app to add Bluetooth tracking, then download and activate the Tile app. Once the Tile app is enabled, Inspire 2 users should be able to locate their misplaced device (it happens to the best of us) via its most recent location, or they can use Tile’s global crowdsourced network to try to find it.

Fitbit Inspire 2 users can also sign up for Tile Premium to get smart alerts and other premium content at a price of $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year.

It’s the first official partnership between Tile and a wearable device company (although Tile does count headphone manufacturers like Bose, Skullcandy, and Sennheiser among its partners). The lost-item-tracking field is growing crowded as more companies develop products to compete with Tile. Samsung unveiled its Galaxy SmartTag earlier this year, and Apple’s AirTags have been expected for some time. Both are expected to have both Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (UWB) versions.

Also starting Monday, Fitbit’s Charge 4 devices will get an update that adds SpO2 blood oxygen saturation tracking, skin temperature tracking, and Fitbit’s health metrics dashboard.