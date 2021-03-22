Steam can now stream games at 8K resolution and we immediately thought of you

I just realized: I never came back to thank you for buying that $30,000 8K television. I mean, I’m sure the $1,500 coupon helped? But I feel like I still owe you a bit more.

How about this: why not be the first to stream PC games at 8K resolution to the other end of your mansion? When we saw that Steam now supports that feature, we immediately thought of you.

Imagine the possibilities: you could sit down on your fully immersive $9,000 toilet with your backup 8K TV — as you do — and instead wasting so many of those glorious pixels on a pillarboxed Snyder Cut, you can use all 33+ million of them to sling some not-terribly-demanding game at 8K resolution from your blinding rainbow death box of an RTX 3090-equipped gaming PC, without even disturbing its sanctum at the other end of your house!

You’ll likely need that level of PC, of course, and even then 8K may not be a given. “Results may very depending on hardware,” reads Valve’s release notes. I would also suggest a wired Ethernet cable to reduce latency, and you might want to unlock your bandwidth limiter in Steam > Settings > Remote Play > Advanced Client Options too — because 50Mbps may not cut it at 8K resolution. You’d know better than us, though.

In all seriousness, it’s pretty cool to see Steam getting prepped for the TVs of the future. And please send us a very high resolution photo of your setup if it’s your TV of now, too.

On the other hand, if you’re the kind of person who can’t afford new games much less an 8K TV or high-end gaming PC, Valve has good news for you as well — the company just brought Steam Remote Play Together URL sharing out of beta, so friends can send you a link to join their local multiplayer games even if you don’t have a PC or a Steam account.