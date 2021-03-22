Android apps are crashing for some, but Google is working on a fix

Some Android apps are crashing for some people right now, but Google is working on a fix. The issue is due to a system component called Android System WebView that lets Android apps display web content, but it has some kind of problem right now that is causing apps to crash.

“We are aware of an issue with WebView causing some apps on Android to crash,” Google said in a statement to Engadget. “We are currently working to fully validate the scope and a fix is in progress.”

Some users are saying that removing the latest update to WebView should fix the issue — and in fact, Samsung’s official US support Twitter account recommends taking that exact step.

Hi! Thanks for bringing this to our attention. Please remove the Webview Update and then restart the phone. Here are the steps: Go settings > apps > tap the three dots in the top right corner > show system apps > search for Android System WebView > select Uninstall updates. ^Nina — Samsung Support US (@SamsungSupport) March 22, 2021

Google also acknowledges issues with Gmail on Android on the Google Workspace status page. The company recommends using the desktop interface until issues are resolved.

Google didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment from The Verge.