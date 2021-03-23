How to watch the OnePlus 9 series launch event

Android phones by OnePlus have a considerable set of fans, and if you count yourself among their number, you will probably want to be in on this year’s launch of the company’s latest line: the OnePlus 9 series.

What’s in store? Well, in its videos, OnePlus is touting Fluid Display 2.0, an OLED panel which is supposed to have a really fast refresh rate while still (according to the company) maintaining an impressive battery life. There is the possibility of three models — OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 9R — and perhaps a new watch.

For more information, the best thing to do is to attend the event. Here’s how:

WHEN DOES THE ONEPLUS EVENT START?

It starts today, March 23rd, at 10AM ET / 7AM PT / 2PM BST.

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE ONEPLUS EVENT?

We will have the live stream video embedded up top, so you can stick around here to watch when it begins. Otherwise, head to these links: