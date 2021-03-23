OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro announced with Hasselblad-branded cameras

OnePlus has announced the first two phones in its OnePlus 9 series, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. As expected, the OnePlus 9 Pro is the flagship, designed to face off against the likes of Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, while the OnePlus 9 is its lower-specced and slightly more affordable counterpart. The OnePlus 9 costs $729 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the 9 Pro costs $1069 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in the US.

OnePlus spent much of its announcement talking about the cameras on the new phones, which have been developed in partnership with Hasselblad. OnePlus says the colors have been tuned to look more natural and that the ultrawide sensor on the 9 Pro and 9 is one of the biggest to ever ship on a smartphone. The ultrawide uses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor that’s 1/1.56” in size with an aperture of f/2.2. Meanwhile, the 9 Pro’s main Sony IMX789 sensor has a resolution of 48 megapixels and is 1/1.43” in size (the regular 9 has a Sony IMX689 sensor but it has the same resolution of 48 megapixels). On the 9 Pro, there’s also a monochrome sensor. Both phones have a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

On the software side, OnePlus has added a Hasselblad Pro Mode that gives additional control over photography settings and includes a focus peaking feature. In terms of video, the 9 Pro can shoot at up to 8K at 30fps, or 4K at 120fps, and includes an enhanced Nightscape Video mode for filming in low light.

As previously announced, the 9 Pro has a 120Hz curved display that makes use of LPTO technology to adjust its refresh rate between 1 and 120Hz based on the content being displayed on-screen, reducing power consumption by “up to 50 percent.” OnePlus also claims it should feel more responsive to use in games that support its Hyper Touch technology. The screen has a maximum brightness of 1300 nits and supports HDR10+. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 has a flat rather than curved display, but it’s still got a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Internally, the 9 Pro and 9 are powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor and are available with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They support Warp Charge 65T, which OnePlus claims should be able to charge the phone’s 4,500mAh battery to 100 percent in under half an hour. The 9 Pro can also charge wirelessly at up to 50W and is designed to be able to wirelessly charge regardless of whether it’s oriented in portrait or landscape, while the 9 can wirelessly charge at up to 15W.

In terms of colors, the OnePlus 9 Pro is available in black, silver, and green, while the OnePlus 9 is available in black, light purple, and blue.

Developing… we’re updating this post in real time with more information from the OnePlus event.