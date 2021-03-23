Save on Super Mario 3D All-Stars before it becomes harder to find

If you own a Nintendo Switch and enjoy the Super Mario series, time is running out for you to buy Super Mario 3D All-Stars. Beginning March 31st, Nintendo will pull the game from the eShop and physical copies will likely be more expensive / harder to find.

If you are looking to buy this compilation, you can grab a physical cartridge for $50 ($10) off) right now at Best Buy and Walmart. It includes three HD ports of landmark 3D Mario titles, including Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Galaxy.

If you are in the market for an OLED TV and want to save some cash, Best Buy has a very good deal on Vizio’s 65-inch OLED TV. Normally $2,000, you can buy one for $1,500. It is a 4K OLED TV, making it an ideal option for people who own or recently purchased a PS5 or Xbox Series X / S gaming console.

Vizio 65-inch OLED $1,500

$2,000

26% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Vizio is a newcomer to OLED TVs, but it’s using the same beautiful LG panel as everyone else — and pricing it for much less. The Vizio OLED should be a perfect fit for either the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, thanks to its fluid 120Hz 4K gaming capabilities, and the perfect blacks will make your Netflix content look great, too. $1,500 at Best Buy

Samsung is currently running a Discover Spring Sale now until March 28th. One outstanding deal is for the Galaxy Watch 3 — the company is selling the Android wearable starting at $249 if you buy a Bluetooth / Wi-Fi model in 41mm. If you want one that supports 4G LTE and is compatible with the major phone carriers, including AT&T and Verizon, you can get one starting at $300.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE) $300

$450

34% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Galaxy Watch 3 was one of Samsung’s better smartwatches and is one of the better options for Android users who want a wearable that takes advantage of that OS. It features a rotating bezel for navigation and includes a bright, colorful display with a sharp resolution. $300 at Samsung

Despite Jabra’s Elite 65t being one of the older true wireless earbuds on the market, they are still a good product to recommend if you are looking for an alternative to Apple’s AirPods. You can grab a new pair for $50 at Amazon and Best Buy.