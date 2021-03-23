Zoom now has an SDK for putting Zoom into other things

Zoom has released a new SDK (software development kit) to help developers build Zoom into their software. According to the company, you can now build your own “video-based applications and websites” on top of Zoom’s platform and can more easily incorporate Zoom’s video and audio features directly into your apps.

The company envisions developers utilizing Zoom’s chat functions in a number of different settings, from social media and gaming platforms to virtual retail apps.

“Using our Video SDK, developers can drive customer engagement and provide new opportunities for revenue without being tied to the Zoom Meetings user interface,” writes Zoom product marketing manager Natalie Mullin in a company blog post.

The SDK is part of a broader push to get Zoom’s tools into developers’ hands. The company is also rolling out a centralized portal where developers can learn about and access available developer tools. “We want to be able to have a single point where developers can go to learn about all of the tools and resources that are available for them in the Zoom platform for their work in development,” Zoom CTO Brendan Ittelson told TechCrunch. And there’s a new analytics dashboard where developers can monitor how their users are interacting with the new Zoom features.

Zoom has had to significantly scale up its operations since COVID-19 led to an increase in remote work and remote learning early last year. The company says it added an “unprecedented number of free participants” in the first few months of the pandemic alone. It’s consistently added new tools to keep pace with competitors like Google Meet, including expanded accessibility features, facial effects, and security improvements.