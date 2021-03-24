Dyson’s new V15 Detect vacuum uses lasers to guilt you into doing a better job of cleaning

Dyson has a new flagship vacuum cleaner, the $699 V15 Detect, which adds a laser dust detection system that’s designed to illuminate the dust on your floors so you can better clean it.

Based on Dyson’s images showing how the laser works, though, it looks like the V15 Detect will primarily help you feel a sense of guilt and / or horror at just how dusty your kitchen floor is. Unlike most vacuums with lights on the cleaning head — which help you see where you’re vacuuming — the new lasers are designed to help you see what you’re vacuuming.

The new model replaces 2019’s V11 at the top of Dyson’s range. Like that model, this one features an LCD display to convey more information to users, with the ability to display different vacuum modes and how much battery life is left.

The other big addition, aside from the dust-illuminating laser, is a new acoustic piezo sensor, which (combined with a new microprocessor) monitors the air intake of the vacuum to determine both the size and quantity of the dust being vacuumed up. That information gets relayed to the built-in LCD (so you can get an idea of what you’re vacuuming, I guess). More importantly, it also gets relayed to the main motor, which can increase power and suction if the vacuum detects a lot of large dust particles or debris.

The new vacuum is part of a refreshed range of Dyson cleaners that are also set to debut starting today, including a new larger Dyson Outsize model and the Dyson Omni-glide, which offers an almost mop-like cleaning head that can be moved freely in any direction.

All three products are available now from Dyson’s website.