Supreme’s next drop could be its flashiest yet

Supreme, the streetwear brand notorious for slapping its name on everything from feature phones to a literal brick, is turning its attention to film photography. Tomorrow’s drop includes a reusable Yashica MF-1 35mm film camera, available in either black or red and subtly adorned with a Supreme logo. It’s made of plastic, which isn’t particularly flashy, but it’s also got a built-in flash, which is.

Like many of Supreme’s other branded accessories, there’s nothing particularly special about the camera this is based on. This specific model appears to have its origins as a 2019 Kickstarter, and reviews have generally been mixed. “Neither totally awful but not that great,” was one blog’s conclusion, while another more negative review called it “perhaps the objectively worst camera I’ve ever used,” adding that a disposable camera would deliver better results.

Supreme released instant film last year

This isn’t Supreme’s first foray into film photography. Last year, it partnered with Fujifilm to release Supreme-branded instant film for its Instax cameras. This time around, however, it looks like aspiring hypebeasts will have to supply their own film for Supreme’s camera, rather than their own camera for Supreme’s film.

Still, if you’re interested in giving film photography a spin, then InputMag notes the camera should be available at around 11AM ET on March 25th from Supreme’s physical and online stores for a little over $60. If past experience is anything to go by, expect the cameras to sell out relatively quickly, only to appear on the second-hand market at much more questionable prices.