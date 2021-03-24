Nintendo made a tool to help you show off your Animal Crossing island

Nintendo has a new tool that lets show off your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island with a poster or even a trailer. While you’ve always been able to take screenshots and video clips from the game using the Switch’s built-in tools and share those with your friends and on social media, the new Island Tour Creator lets you add some Animal Crossing-themed flair to what you’ve captured.

Nintendo made an example island tour video in this tweet. It includes a voiceover and even New Horizons’ iconic theme song, and the trailers you make will have them, too, which I thought was a nice touch.

[Announcement]

The #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Island Tour Creator website is now available! Show off your island by creating fun posters and videos with content captured on your #NintendoSwitch. Here's just one example, featuring Ninten Island!https://t.co/mYxkogv0xu pic.twitter.com/ehxaS7UmQJ — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) March 24, 2021

And here’s a poster I made for my island, Hoopla:

To use the Island Tour Creator, which only works on mobile, visit this link on your smartphone. From there, you’ll be asked to log in to your Nintendo account, and after a brief chat with Tom Nook, you’ll be able to pick between making a poster or a trailer.

You can use media taken from the game that you’ve saved to your phone or posted to Twitter, and both the poster- and trailer-making tools have lots of customization options. I really wish you could use the Island Tour Creator in-game in some way, though, since getting screenshots and video from my Switch to my iPhone is a bit of a hassle. But once I had everything I wanted saved on my phone, using the tool was straightforward.

Now that people have had their hands on New Horizons for more than a year, I’m looking forward to seeing the virtual tours and posters people create to show off their islands.