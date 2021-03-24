Disney Plus is officially rebooting National Treasure as a streaming TV show

Disney is officially bringing back its long-dormant National Treasure franchise with a new TV series for Disney Plus. Deadline reports that the series has been given a ten-episode greenlight and will reimagine the treasure-hunting franchise with a younger, more diverse cast.

The new series will reportedly feature a new main character, Jess Morales, a twenty-year-old DREAMer who will (in National Treasure traditional) “uncover her mysterious family history and recover lost treasure.” The show, set to be directed by Mira Nair, is also said to look to examine “issues of identity, community, historical authorship and patriotism.”

The original films — which starred Nicolas Cage as Benjamin Franklin Gates — take a decidedly apolitical stance to American history, using symbols like the Declaration of Independence as Americana-themed clues in the Indiana Jones-esque treasure hunt. A reboot that’s willing to more critically examine America’s place in history could be an interesting new spin on the franchise, depending on how it’s handled.

Also on board with the project is Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the two original films, and Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, who were part of the writing team on both National Treasure and National Treasure: Book of Secrets.

The new project is also separate from the long-gestating third National Treasure film, which has been stuck in development hell for over a decade but would — at least in theory — see Cage and the original cast of the first two films return for another adventure.