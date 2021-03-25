Sony’s PlayStation 5 is available at Target

If you have been keeping up with PS5 news, you will know that it is nearly impossible to find this console right now because of the short supply and mostly online-only sales. If you want another shot at trying to buy Sony’s next-gen console, you can buy the $400 all-digital edition or the $500 PS5 console, which includes a disc drive right now at Target.

It is important to note that Target only has the console available at select locations.

Sony PlayStation 5 $400 Prices taken at time of publishing. Sony’s flagship next-gen console, starting at $399.99. The biggest difference between both models is the Digital Edition can only play digital games, while the $500 PS5 includes a disc drive, allowing you to play both digital and physical games. $400 at PS5 (Digital Edition)

$500 at Target (PS5)

If you are one of the lucky ones to secure your unit in the latest restocks, I have a few suggestions on some additional items you may want to buy. You’ll likely want to buy some games for your new console. The PS5 is home to some of the most popular titles right now, such as 2020 remake of Demon’s Souls, as well as some other fun games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Some games require an online subscription to play, so a subscription to PlayStation Plus is a good purchase. But you’re not just paying to play most games (excluding free-to-play titles) online, as PS5 users with an active PS Plus subscription also have access to a digital library of PS4 classics thanks to the PlayStation Plus Collection.

If you are looking to buy a new TV that will take advantage of the next-gen hardware, Best Buy has a deal on a 65-inch 4K OLED on sale for $1,500.