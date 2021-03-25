Vivo X60 flagship series announced with Zeiss-branded camera system

Vivo has announced its latest international flagship phones, the X60 series. The highest-end model is the X60 Pro Plus, which is coming first to India, while the X60 and X60 Pro are also launching in the UK and several other markets. Vivo previously launched the X60 series in China but with substantially different specs to these new global models.

Vivo’s main focus with the X60 series is the cameras. The company has started a new partnership with Zeiss that it says includes the use of T* optical coating and swirly bokeh simulation based on the lens maker’s classic Biotar design. These kinds of collaborations tend to be more marketing hype than genuine selling points, but the X60 Pro Plus’ formidable camera bump at least looks the part.

Whether Zeiss had anything to do with it or not, the X60 Pro Plus has some impressively versatile camera hardware. Its quad-camera setup consists of a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide with Vivo’s gimbal-style stabilization, a 32-megapixel 2x telephoto, and an 8-megapixel 5x periscope telephoto, as well as a 32-megapixel selfie camera. We’ll have to see how the system performs in practice.

The rest of the X60 Pro Plus’ spec sheet is suitably flagship-level. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and comes in a single blue vegan leather model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The display is a 6.56-inch 1080p OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The battery is 4,200mAh and fast-charges at up to 55W, though unfortunately (as is universally the case for Vivo) there’s no wireless charging.

The X60 and X60 Pro step down to a triple-camera system with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide, and a 13-megapixel 2x telephoto. They both use a Snapdragon 870 processor, which is paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on the X60 Pro and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on the X60.

The X60 Pro Plus will cost Rs. 69,990 (~$960) in India, while the X60 Pro is Rs. 49,990 (~$690) and the X60 is Rs. 41,990 (~$580). Preorders begin today and the phones will be available on April 2nd. Details on the release in Europe and other markets will be announced later.