Walmart will have the Xbox Series X / S available at 3PM ET today

If you have been keeping up with the news, you probably know that the Xbox Series X and S consoles are some of the most difficult things to buy currently. If you are looking for another opportunity to buy either console, Walmart will have both the Series X and S available at 3PM ET today.

Unlike previous restocks at Walmart, the retailer is limiting purchases for both consoles by paying for the gadget with an Xbox All Access plan.

What is an Xbox All Access plan? As an alternative to making a one-time payment for each console, some retailers also allow the option to pay for the Xbox Series X or Series S via an installment payment plan, allowing you to get the console with no upfront cost. Xbox All Access will bill you monthly ($24.99 per month for the Series S, $34.99 per month for the Series X) for 24 months. This package includes either console, plus a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Once you’ve secured your next-gen Xbox, you’ll likely be looking into some new accessories that will take advantage of your new console.

You could always buy some new games for your console, although the pool of true next-gen games for Series X / S is a bit thin. There’s a ton of third-party titles worth picking up, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Watch Dogs Legion. Additionally, older titles released on Xbox, including Gears 5 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection, received updates that take advantage of the next-gen hardware.

Also, a second controller is good for players who are likely buying this console to share with someone else.

If you are in the market for a new TV that has fantastic picture quality and contrast and includes support for HDMI 2.1 to help you get the most out of your Xbox Series X / S, Best Buy has a deal on Vizio’s 4K OLED TVs. You can buy a 55-inch model for $1,200 or a 65-inch model for $1,500.

Vizio 4K OLED TV $1,200

$1,300

8% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Vizio is a newcomer to the OLED TV space, but it’s using the same beautiful LG panel as everyone else — and pricing it for much less. The Vizio OLED should be a perfect fit for either the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, thanks to its fluid 120Hz 4K gaming capabilities, and the perfect blacks will make your Netflix content look great, too. $1,200 at Best Buy (55-inch)

$1,500 at Best Buy (65-inch)