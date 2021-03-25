Walmart will have the Xbox Series X / S available at 3PM ET today

If you have been keeping up with the news, you probably know that the Xbox Series X and S consoles are some of the most difficult things to buy currently. If you are looking for another opportunity to buy either console, Walmart will have both the Series X and S available at 3PM ET today.
Unlike previous restocks at Walmart, the retailer is limiting purchases for both consoles by paying for the gadget with an Xbox All Access plan.
Once you’ve secured your next-gen Xbox, you’ll likely be looking into some new accessories that will take advantage of your new console.
You could always buy some new games for your console, although the pool of true next-gen games for Series X / S is a bit thin. There’s a ton of third-party titles worth picking up, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Watch Dogs Legion. Additionally, older titles released on Xbox, including Gears 5 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection, received updates that take advantage of the next-gen hardware.
Also, a second controller is good for players who are likely buying this console to share with someone else.
If you are in the market for a new TV that has fantastic picture quality and contrast and includes support for HDMI 2.1 to help you get the most out of your Xbox Series X / S, Best Buy has a deal on Vizio’s 4K OLED TVs. You can buy a 55-inch model for $1,200 or a 65-inch model for $1,500.