Take a trip back to 1997 with an incredibly rare, never-opened Nintendo 64 Disk Drive dev kit

Get an up-close look in new photos

By Jay Peters
Image: Shane Luis

YouTuber Shane Luis has tweeted some amazing photos of a new-in-box game development kit for the Nintendo 64’s Disk Drive (64DD), a very rare peripheral never released outside of Japan that played games off proprietary floppy disks. You can (and should!) read look through the whole thread starting with this tweet, but I’m going to share some of the photos here in this article.

Here’s what the box looks like — nothing flashy.

Inside that dark blue box on the top right were five 64DD Development Disks, which were a dark blue instead of the gray used for retail games.

The development kit also included a special adapter to let developers plug in two N64 cartridges at once instead of just one. When everything was connected together, here’s what that looked like:

Here’s the 64DD itself, which has a blue trim around the disk slot used to signify it as a development device that matches the color used for the development disks:

And here’s the whole 64DD development system connected together and attached to a Nintendo 64. It’s huge! (Though seemingly not as huge as the PS5.)

I’m not sure I’ll ever be able to see a 64DD myself since the peripheral wasn’t much of a success (only nine games were released for it), and it only came out in Japan. But these photos might be the next best thing and are just a plain interesting look at something from Nintendo’s past.

Again, I strongly recommend scrolling through the whole thread in full or checking out his album of photos on the Internet Archive.

