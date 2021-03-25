Ghost of Tsushima is getting a movie adaptation from the director of John Wick

Sony and Sucker Punch’s PlayStation 4 hit Ghost of Tsushima is being adapted into a movie with John Wick director Chad Stahelski at the helm, Deadline first reported on Thursday. Sony confirmed the film’s development in a blog shortly after.

The game, which stars samurai warrior Jin Sakai as he fights a huge Mongol army to protect the island of Tsushima, is heavily inspired by classic samurai films like those from Akira Kurosawa, so it seems like natural fit for the big screen.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of Jin’s story to the big screen,” said Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, in a statement to Deadline. “We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences.”

“We are happy to partner with Sony Pictures to make this happen,” Nate Fox, game director at Sucker Punch, said in a statement on the PlayStation blog. “And Jin is in very good hands with the film’s director. Chad Stahelski created something special with John Wick. His vision for what could be, backed up by years of experience, combined to create some of the finest action scenes ever created. If anyone could bring to life the razor-sharp tension of Jin’s katana combat, it’s Chad Stahelski.” Fox also confirmed that the Ghost of Tsushima game has sold 6.5 million copies since its release last July.

Ghost of Tsushima is Sony’s latest game franchise to be adapted into a movie. Tom Holland is starring as Nathan Drake in a movie adaption of the Indiana Jones-like Uncharted series that’s set to release on February 11th, 2022. Sony’s upcoming big-screen take on Metal Gear Solid will star Oscar Isaac as Solid Snake.

Sony is also working on a TV adaptation of The Last of Us for HBO, which will star The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey, known for her role as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones, as Ellie.