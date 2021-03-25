The black-and-white Snyder Cut is definitely black-and-white and definitely still 4:3

Well, that didn’t take long. Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice is Gray, the black and white version of the film that hews closer to the director’s ideal vision for his superhero epic, is out today on HBO Max. Justice is Gray’s release was first teased last week.

Outside of the notable lack of color, the film still streams in its now familiar 4:3 aspect ratio, which if anything, I’ve fully come around to since the initial hullabaloo around the “integrity-preserving” choice. Your mileage with the new black and white color scheme, on the other hand, may vary. The dramatic death that opens the film plays a lot stranger when Batman and Wonder Woman seem like they’re watching from some kind of grayscale blur, rather than the original film’s blasted-out ruins. You can judge the potential loss of detail for yourself with WarnerMedia’s new clip:

For years, the #SnyderCut existed in black and white and shown only to a select few.



Zack Snyder's Justice League: #JusticeIsGray, a black and white version of the film, is now streaming on @HBOMax in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos on supported devices. pic.twitter.com/3c40221N27 — Zack Snyder's Justice League (@snydercut) March 25, 2021

Like the original release, Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice is Gray is available with all the modern bells and whistles you’d expect, like 4K, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision (though now handling a less obviously HDR-appropriate grayscale).

The one part of the film that hasn’t gotten a new coat of paint? That HBO Max disclosure that plays at the start: