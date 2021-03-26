Microsoft’s Xbox Series X / S is available at Best Buy

If you are looking to buy Microsoft’s most powerful console to date, the Xbox Series X, you can try your luck again right now at Best Buy. The retailer also has the more affordable, all-digital Series S available for $299.99.

Due to the high demand, we expect the supply to run out very quickly, so don’t hesitate if you’re hoping to score one.

Xbox Series X $500 Prices taken at time of publishing. The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option that costs $499.99. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance, the Series X is focused on fast 4K gameplay. $500 at Best Buy

Xbox Series S $300 Prices taken at time of publishing. The Xbox Series S costs $299.99. Compared to the Series X, it’s far smaller, less powerful, and it has half the amount of SSD storage built in. It also lacks a disc drive. $300 at Best Buy

Once you’ve secured your next-gen Xbox, you might want to buy some additional items, such as games to play on your new console. I strongly recommend picking up a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes a wide array of first- and third-party titles, including a slew of Bethesda games following Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax.

Of course, if you plan to share this console with a loved one, I also recommend buying an extra controller, as the console only comes with one controller.

While on the topic of buying new stuff, it’s not a bad idea to get a TV that will take advantage of next-gen hardware. If you have money to spend, Best Buy is currently selling a Vizio 65-inch 4K OLED TV for $1,500 — that is $500 off its usual price.

8% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Vizio is a newcomer to the OLED TV space, but it’s using the same beautiful LG panel as everyone else — and pricing it for much less. The Vizio OLED should be a perfect fit for either the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, thanks to its fluid 120Hz 4K gaming capabilities, and the perfect blacks will make your Netflix content look great, too. $1,200 at Best Buy (55-inch)

$1,500 at Best Buy (65-inch)