Razer is actually making its concept RGB face mask

Razer says it’s planning to ship its concept reusable N95 face mask. Unveiled back in January, Project Hazel includes active disc-type ventilators, Chroma RGB lighting, and voice projection. The face mask is also transparent, allowing for lip-reading and the ability to see facial cues when you talk to people.

“We were thinking, this is a concept project and is this going to be relevant when vaccinations and everything has been rolled out,” says Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan in an interview with Yahoo Finance. “We are going to proceed in making it a reality and ship the smart mask.”

Razer’s smart mask made its surprise debut at CES 2021 earlier this year, with detachable and rechargeable ventilators and a glossy outside shell made of waterproof and scratch-resistant recycled plastic. The ventilators also act as voice amplifiers, thanks to microphones embedded inside so you don’t sound muffled while speaking.

The Chroma RGB lighting allows the two ventilators to glow, and even automatically shine light onto your mouth when it gets dark, so others can see you speaking. It’s a smart mask that’s loaded with tech, but Razer insists that it’s comfortable to wear thanks to adjustable ear loops.

Razer hasn’t committed to any type of pricing or a release date, and the company will also need approvals and certifications from the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or Occupational Safety and Health Administration. That’s not stopping Razer from making this smart mask real, though.

“Project Hazel is going to be a reality,” says Tan. “We are going to make it happen and I think we will all be, unfortunately, wearing masks for a long time to come.”