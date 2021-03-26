The Suicide Squad’s first trailer steals all the color from the Snyder Cut

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for The Suicide Squad, the sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad (no The). Unlike the extremely grimdark Zack Snyder’s Justice League (and the potentially even more grimdark black-and-white version of the film, Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice is Gray), The Suicide Squad looks to be filled with color and humor, at least based on this first trailer.

Here’s the trailer, which you may have to watch on YouTube because it is age-restricted.

I’m getting some serious Guardians of the Galaxy vibes from The Suicide Squad’s trailer — which makes sense, given that both movies are directed by James Gunn. I love the first Guardians movie, so I’m hoping Gunn brings some of the humor and heart from that film to The Suicide Squad.

The movie features a huge cast, including Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, and John Cena as Peacemaker. Sylvester Stallone also stars as King Shark, a giant, walking, talking shark.

The movie hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.