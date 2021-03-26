Sony’s PlayStation 5 is available at Best Buy again

Best Buy has another round of restocks for Sony’s next-generation console, the PS5. You can buy both the PS5, which includes a disc drive right now, while supplies last.

Due to the high demand for these gadgets, Best Buy is curbing the demand by releasing small waves of stock every few minutes. If you don’t see it in stock immediately, it’s smart to check back every few minutes to see if more show up.

Sony PlayStation 5 $500 Prices taken at time of publishing. Sony’s flagship next-gen console, starting at $399.99. The biggest difference between both models is the Digital Edition can only play digital games, while the $500 PS5 includes a disc drive, allowing you to play both digital and physical games. $500 at Best Buy (PS5)

Once your new console is secured, you might want to start looking into which games you want to add to your collection. The PS5 is home to some of the most popular titles right now, such as Watch Dogs Legion or Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The console also has some highly anticipated titles arriving for the system in the next few months, such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Resident Evil Village.

A subscription to PlayStation Plus is a good purchase. But you’re not just paying to play most games (excluding free-to-play titles) online, as PS5 users with an active PS Plus subscription also have access to a digital library called the PlayStation Plus Collection, which features various first- and third-party titles released during the PS4’s life span.

If you want a TV that will take full advantage of your new hardware, there are a few TV options available. Including TCL’s new 6-series line of TVs. These 4K TVs support 120Hz gaming thanks to their HDMI 2.1 ports.